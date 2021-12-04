Left Menu

SHO in Rajasthan suspended for refusing to register gangrape case

Though she initially kept the incident under wraps, she later revealed her ordeal to her family members, following which they arrived at the Ucchain police station on Thursday, Bharatpur Superintendent of Police Devendra Bishnoi said.Station House Office Shravan Pathak, a sub inspector, refused to register a case.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 04-12-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 14:29 IST
SHO in Rajasthan suspended for refusing to register gangrape case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A police sub inspector was suspended for allegedly refusing to register a case of gangrape in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, an official said on Saturday.

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and gangraped by two men when she was was on her way to college on November 29. Though she initially kept the incident under wraps, she later revealed her ordeal to her family members, following which they arrived at the Ucchain police station on Thursday, Bharatpur Superintendent of Police Devendra Bishnoi said.

"Station House Office Shravan Pathak, a sub inspector, refused to register a case. The woman's family members met me yesterday and lodged a complaint. A case of gangrape was registered and the SHO was suspended," the SP said. He said that matter was under investigation and no arrests were made yet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna d...

 Global
3
Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

Northrop Grumman secures contract to build boosters for NASA's SLS rocket

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec war club; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Armored dinosaur wielded a tail resembling an Aztec wa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021