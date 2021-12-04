Mumbai Police files chargesheet against Param Bir Singh, Sachin Waze in extortion case

Mumbai Police Crime Branch Unit 11 on Saturday filed chargesheet against former police commissioner Param Bir Singh and three others including Sachin Waze in Esplanade Court. The 400-page chargesheet has been filed in the Goregaon alleged extortion case.

Singh had recorded his statement in the case last week. "400-page chargesheet filed against Param Bir Singh, Sachin Waze, Alpesh Patel and Sumit Singh in Goregaon alleged extortion case. Singh and Waze will be served a copy each on the next date of the case," Special Public Prosecutor Advocate Shekhar Jagtap told ANI.

A case of extortion was registered on July 23 against Sachin Waze, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, and others at Goregaon Police Station, and the investigation was handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch. Six cases of corruption and extortion were filed against Param Bir Singh after he wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray levelling corruption and misconduct against the then Home Minister and senior NCP leader Anil Deshmukh.

Singh, a 1988-batch IPS officer, was removed from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner on March 17 and was made the General Commander of Maharashtra State Home Guard after he levelled allegations against Deshmukh. (ANI)

