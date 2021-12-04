Left Menu

TN govt makes Tamil exam mandatory for all govt jobs in state

The Tamil Nadu government has made the Tamil exam mandatory for all the government jobs in the state.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 04-12-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 15:31 IST
Finance Minister of Tamil Nadu Palanivel Thiagarajan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu government has made the Tamil exam mandatory for all the government jobs in the state. As per information shared by state Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan, the state government on Friday passed an order making the Tamil exam mandatory for all the candidates appearing for a competitive exam conducted by the state recruitment board.

"The exam will be qualifying in nature and it is mandatory for a student to secure at least 40 per cent marks in this exam to get a government job in the state," he stated. "This new policy will help prevail social justice. The government school students will be given importance in the recruitment process," he added.

The minister further informed that there are nine lakh government posts for eight crore people in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

