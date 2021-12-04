Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: CAF officer arrested in connection with road accident in Raigarh

PTI | Raigarh | Updated: 04-12-2021 17:00 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 16:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
An assistant commandant of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) in Raigarh district was arrested by the police on Saturday in connection with a road accident, in which a 12-year-old boy was killed, an official said.

Kunjram Chauhan, the assistant commandant of the CAF's 6th battalion was released on a bail bond of Rs 25,000, Raigarh Additional Superintendent of Police Lakhan Patle said.

Chauhan was arrested and released on the bail bond by the police station itself and his official vehicle was confiscated, he said.

On November 20, Lavya Modi (12), a Class 7 student of Jindal School, was going to a stadium on his bicycle, when Chauhan's government vehicle ran over him, killing him and he died, the official said.

The victim was the only child of Income Tax advocate Amit Modi, he said, adding that Chauhan himself was driving recklessly at a high speed.

According to the police, Omprakash Mishra (27), a driver of another car, had stopped at a roadside garage to fill air, and had negligently opened the car door, causing the victim to fall along with this cycle.

The boy was then hit by Chauhan's speeding vehicle and crushed to death, Patle said.

The police have registered a case against both the driver of the private vehicle and the government vehicle under sections 304 (A) (death by negligence) and other relevant provisions of the IPC, the official said.

The police had earlier arrested Mishra on November 21 and released him on a bail bond and seized the vehicle, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

