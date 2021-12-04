Left Menu

LeT militant arrested in Budgam in J&K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-12-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 17:28 IST
LeT militant arrested in Budgam in J&K
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant was arrested on Saturday and arms and ammunition were recovered from his possession in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Acting on a specific input regarding the movement of terrorists in Poshkar area of Budgam, security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation, a police spokesman said.

During the search operation, the joint team arrested an active terrorist linked with the proscribed terror outfit LeT, he said.

The spokesman identified the arrested as Ab Hameed Nath, a resident of Pethzanigam Beerwah, Budgam in central Kashmir.

Incriminating materials, including a pistol and a magazine, five pistol rounds, and a Chinese grenade, were recovered from his possession, he said.

According to police records, Nath was an active militant since February 2021, the spokesman said.

A case has been registered and investigation initiated, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

