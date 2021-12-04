Left Menu

India vs NZ 2nd Test Scoreboard

Updated: 04-12-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 17:33 IST
India vs NZ 2nd Test Scoreboard
INDvNZ Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
India 2nd innings: Mayank Agarwal batting 38 Cheteshwar Pujara batting 29 Extras: (lb-2) 2 Total: 69 for no loss in 21 overs Bowling: Tim Southee 5-0-14-0, Ajaz Patel 9-1-35-0, Kyle Jamieson 4-2-5-0, William Somerville 2-0-9-0, Rachin Ravindra 1-0-4-0.

