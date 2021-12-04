Area, coconut prices

Left Menu

Updated: 04-12-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 18:26 IST
Areca (per QTL) Old Supari : Rs 48,000 to Rs 52,500 model Rs 51,000 New Supari : Rs 37,500 to Rs 43,500 model Rs 42,000 Koka : Rs 32,000 to Rs 38,000 model Rs 35,000 Coconut [per thousand]: 1st qlty : Rs 20,000 to Rs 27,000 model Rs 25,000 2nd qlty : Rs 10,000 to Rs 18,000 model Rs 15,000.

