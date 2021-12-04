Left Menu

Vaishno Devi pilgrims urged to observe COVID-appropriate behaviour

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-12-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 19:05 IST
Vaishno Devi pilgrims urged to observe COVID-appropriate behaviour
Amid growing cases of COVID-19 and the concern over its new strain Omicron, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) on Saturday appealed to devotees to strictly adhere to COVID-appropriate behaviour . Every day, thousands of pilgrims from across the country visit the holy shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district.

SMVDSB chief executive officer Ramesh Kumar has appealed to the pilgrims to carry RT-PCR report obtained less than 72 hours ago.

While face masks are mandatory, pilgrims are also scanned for high body temperature at the entry points, an SMVDSB spokesperson said.

Announcements at regular intervals are also being made the multipurpose audio system and hi-tech video walls on the track to create awareness, he said. The board is also sanitizing its premises to ensure safety of the pilgrims, staff and the public at large, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

