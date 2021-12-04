Man, who returned from foreign country, to Kalyan Dombivali municipal area near Mumbai, tests positive for Omicron variant of coronavirus: Maha health department director. PTI ND
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-12-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 19:20 IST
