Maha: Gutka, banned tobacco products worth Rs 3 lakh seized in Latur; two booked

The police raided a shop and seized gutka and banned tobacco products worth Rs 3 lakh in Maharashtra's Latur district on Saturday, an official said. Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the shop in Shiroor Anantpal area during the day, he said.

A case has been registered against Sanjay Baswant Salgare (46) Akash Ashok Kore (24), who are vendors of the gutka and tobacco products, the official said.

The raid was conducted as part of the ongoing campaign against illegal trades in the limit of Chakur police subdivision, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)