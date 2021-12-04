Man kills his two kids, dies by suicide over dispute with wife

A man allegedly killed his two children and then himself in a village in Shamli district on Saturday over a dispute with his wife, police said.

The man, Savit Kumar, had a fight with his wife on November 29 and had been missing from home in Kudana village since then, they said, adding that he had taken the kids, aged eight and five, with him.

His brother had lodged a missing report, the police said.

Their bodies were found near a tubewell on Saturday. While the children were found dead on the floor, the man's body was found hanging from the ceiling of the tubewell in the Jhinjhana police station area, they added.

