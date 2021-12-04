Left Menu

Chargesheet filed by NIA in bomb blast case outside BJP MP's residence in Bengal

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-12-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 19:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed a chargesheet in the bomb blast case outside the residence of BJP MP Arjun Singh at Bhatpara in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, an official of the agency said.

According to the officer, three persons arrested in the case have been named in their chargesheet.

''We have filed a chargesheet in the bomb blast case outside Arjun Singh's residence. All the three arrested persons have been named in it. We will not divulge more for now,'' the official told PTI.

Singh, who represents Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency, had given his statement to NIA officers probing the matter.

On September 8, three crude bombs were hurled by unknown miscreants at Singh's Bhatpara residence. Two of the three bombs hit the main gate of his house, while the third one landed on the premises. The MP was not at home during the attack.

The NIA took over the investigation on September 14 and arrested two — Rahul Pasi and Badal Kumar Basfore from North 24 Parganas. Incidentally, the West Bengal Police had also arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in the crime.

