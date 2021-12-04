Four held for cattle theft
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-12-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 20:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Mangaluru, Dec 4 (PTI): Four people have been arrested on charges of stealing three cows by wielding lethal weapons at Bangrakulur in in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka on Friday, police sources said.
The accused were identified as Mohammad Saleem (32), Mohammad Tanzil (25) and Mohammad Iqbal (23) and Afridi whose age was not known. Police seized a vehicle from the accused.
The four had stolen the cows belonging to Umesh and Udaya Shetty when the animals were grazing, said the sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
