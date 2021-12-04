Left Menu

Belarus accuses Ukrainian military helicopter of violating its border - RIA

The Belarusian state border service has accused a Ukrainian military helicopter of flouting its border during drills and flying up to one kilometre (0.62 miles) into Belarusian territory, the RIA news agency reported on Saturday. Belarus is a close Russian ally.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-12-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 20:42 IST
Belarus accuses Ukrainian military helicopter of violating its border - RIA
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belarus

The Belarusian state border service has accused a Ukrainian military helicopter of flouting its border during drills and flying up to one kilometre (0.62 miles) into Belarusian territory, the RIA news agency reported on Saturday. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

The accusation comes amid tensions in the region with Ukraine and the West accusing Russia of a military buildup that has sparked fears of a possible attack. Russia denies any such plans and accuses Ukraine of a buildup. Belarus is a close Russian ally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
2
Technology is bringing a big shift in finance; mobile payment last year exceeded card payments, says Prime Minister Modi at InFinity Forum.

Technology is bringing a big shift in finance; mobile payment last year exce...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021