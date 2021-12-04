Two dead after bike hits nilgai in UP's Saharanpur
PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 04-12-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 20:44 IST
Two people died and as many were injured when a nilgai suddenly came in front of their motorcycles, police said.
The nilgai also died in the accident that took place on Delhi-Yamunotri highway on Friday night, SP Atul Sharma said.
Nisar and Vishal died on the spot, the police said, adding that injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital.
