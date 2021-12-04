Two dead after bike hits nilgai in UP's Saharanpur

Two people died and as many were injured when a nilgai suddenly came in front of their motorcycles, police said.

The nilgai also died in the accident that took place on Delhi-Yamunotri highway on Friday night, SP Atul Sharma said.

Nisar and Vishal died on the spot, the police said, adding that injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital.

