German police find five dead from shooting and stabbing

German police found two adults and three children shot or stabbed to death in a family home in a town south of Berlin, they said on Saturday.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 04-12-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 20:44 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

German police found two adults and three children shot or stabbed to death in a family home in a town south of Berlin, they said on Saturday. They were called to the house in a suburb of the town of Koenigs Wusterhausen after being alerted by witnesses who had seen lifeless bodies in the house, according to a statement from police and prosecutors.

They found two adults, both 40, and children aged four, eight and 10, dead from gunshot and stab wounds. Police said they had opened a murder investigation but gave no further details. German media reported that all five had been in quarantine due to COVID-19.

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

