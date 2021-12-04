Left Menu

Places with 3 or more COVID-19 cases will be declared as 'cluster': Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister on Friday said that places with 3 or more cases of COVID-19 will be declared as a 'cluster'.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 04-12-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 20:50 IST
Places with 3 or more COVID-19 cases will be declared as 'cluster': Karnataka CM
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister on Friday said that places with 3 or more cases of COVID-19 will be declared as a 'cluster'. Speaking to media persons he said, "Earlier, we had decided to identify a place as a cluster with 10 COVID-19 cases. People in that area will have to undergo tests, treatment, and vaccination. A preliminary report on Omicron cases had been received. The health department had been instructed to obtain the comprehensive report. No outsiders would be allowed into the apartment where clusters will be found. The BBMP Commissioner had been instructed in this regard."

Bommai further added that the expert opinion is that Omicron is a fast-spreading variant, but has not shown severe implications. However, instructions had been issued to intensify tracing and treatment. The double dose had been made mandatory for parents of the students who attend classes off-line mode, testing is compulsory for all the inmates and staff of student hostels. Testing has been made mandatory for those with comorbidities too. Officials had been instructed to take foolproof measures, Bommai said.

CM Bommai added that the Legislature session at Belagavi would be held as scheduled with adequate precautionary measures. "The District administration had been instructed in this regard. Double dose vaccine had been made compulsory for participating in the session." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
2
Technology is bringing a big shift in finance; mobile payment last year exceeded card payments, says Prime Minister Modi at InFinity Forum.

Technology is bringing a big shift in finance; mobile payment last year exce...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021