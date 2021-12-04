Left Menu

Tribal woman, collecting firewood, shot at in Odisha forest

PTI | Phulbani | Updated: 04-12-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 20:56 IST
Tribal woman, collecting firewood, shot at in Odisha forest
  • Country:
  • India

A tribal woman was shot at in a forest in Odisha's Kandhamal district on Saturday when she was collecting firewood, police said.

Jayanti Kanhar, a resident of Chandarupadar village in Khajuripada block, is suspected to have been shot at by poachers, they said.

Kanhar and her husband were collecting firewood from the Ranjaguda forest in the morning, Phulbani Sub-divisional Police Officer NC Murmu said.

She was shot at on her forehead suddenly, Murmu said.

The woman's husband rescued her from a pool of blood and admitted her to the district hospital, he said.

She was later shifted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur in Ganjam district as her condition deteriorated, sources said.

An investigation is underway, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
2
Technology is bringing a big shift in finance; mobile payment last year exceeded card payments, says Prime Minister Modi at InFinity Forum.

Technology is bringing a big shift in finance; mobile payment last year exce...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021