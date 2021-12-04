Left Menu

India achieves another 1 crore COVID-19 vaccinations: Mansukh Mandaviya

Stating that India's COVID-19 vaccination drive, which is the world's largest vaccination drive, is touching new heights under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday said that India achieved another one crore vaccinations milestone on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2021 21:07 IST
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
Stating that India's COVID-19 vaccination drive, which is the world's largest vaccination drive, is touching new heights under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday said that India achieved another one crore vaccinations milestone on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, Mandaviya said, "India achieves another 1 crore COVID-19 vaccinations today! With the HarGharDastak campaign in full swing, the world's Largest Vaccination Drive is touching new heights and accomplishing new feats under PM Narendra Modi Ji's leadership."

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 127 crore doses on Saturday, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As per the Union Health Ministery, More than 93 lakh vaccination doses have been administered till 7 pm on Saturday.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 127 Crore landmark milestone (127,49,96,681) today. More than 93 lakh (93,58,319) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today, said the ministry. (ANI)

