Maha: Woman tries to marry off minor daughter for fourth time in a year; booked

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 04-12-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 21:08 IST
A case has been registered against a woman for allegedly trying to marry off her 17-year-old daughter for the fourth time in the span of one year in Maharashtra's Jana district, police said on Saturday.

The police on Friday rescued the minor girl, who was allegedly being married off for the fourth time by her mother and brother, an official said.

The girl was married off to different men on three occasions in the past, he said, adding that the girl had returned to her home within a few days of these weddings.

The girl contacted the police helpline when her brother arranged a match for her for the fourth time, following which the police foiled the attempt, the official said.

An offence has been registered against 12 people, including the girl’s mother and brother, in this connection, he added.

