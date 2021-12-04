Man found murdered in South Delhi park

The body of a 31-year-old man bearing multiple stab wounds was found in a park in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Saturday, police said.

The police were informed around 3.30 pm about the body lying along a drain in Satpula Park, a senior police officer said.

The body was carrying stab wounds around the neck, face and chest, the police officer said.

The deceased was identified as Rahul Bhagat, a resident of Sanjay Colony, Bhati Mines, the officer said.

The deceased was previously involved in crime cases, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said a case is being registered at Malviya Nagar police station under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and efforts are being made to nab the accused.

