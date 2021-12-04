Left Menu

Karnataka CM condoles death of former Andhra CM K Rosaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday condoled the death of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Tamil Nadu governor, K Rosaiah.

Updated: 04-12-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 21:13 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday condoled the death of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Tamil Nadu governor, K Rosaiah. "In his five-decade-long stint in public life, Rosaiah has served with distinction as a Legislator, Member of Parliament, Minister, and Chief Minister. As the Finance minister, he has created a record by presenting 16 budgets," Bommai said.

Bommai has in his condolence message prayed to the almighty to give the strength to Rosaiah's family members and followers to bear his loss. Rosaiah, a senior Congress leader, held several key portfolios in the past including Governor of Karnataka and Governor of Tamil Nadu. He passed away in Hyderabad today at the age of 88 after a brief illness. (ANI)

