NIA files chargesheet in connection with bomb blast outside BJP MP's residence in North 24 Parganas

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed a charge sheet in connection with the case of bomb blast outside the residence of BJP MP Arjun Singh in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, said the spokesperson of the agency. National Investigation Agency (NIA) in October had conducted searches and arrested two people in connection with a case of hurling bombs at the premises of West Bengal's BJP MP Arjun Singh and his son Pawan Kumar Singh. Those arrested have been identified as Rahul Kumar and Badal Kumar Basfore.

NIA FIR mentions that over 20 miscreants hurled several bombs adjacent to the gate of the office of Pawan Kumar Singh at around 6.40 a.m. on September 8 by targeting to kill him and his family member. More details are awaited. (ANI)

