Two held with charas in J-K's Rajouri
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-12-2021 21:27 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 21:27 IST
Two suspected drug peddlers were arrested with over half kg charas in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.
Ibrar Ahmad and Mohd Qasim were noticed moving in a suspicious manner on observing a police party near their village at Kote Dhara and were stopped for frisking, a police spokesman said.
He said the search of the two led to the recovery of 590 grams of charas and accordingly, a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against them.
