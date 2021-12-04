Railway guard escapes militant attack in J-K's Pulwama
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-12-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 22:02 IST
Militants on Saturday fired on a railway guard in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, and he escaped the attack unhurt, officials said. The guard was fired upon by militants near Panzgam in Awantipora area of the south Kashmir district, they said.
The guard escaped unhurt, the officials said.
The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers, they said.
