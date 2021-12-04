IAF corporal shoots himself with his Insas rifle, dies

A corporal of the Indian Air Force (IAF) shot himself with the Insas rifle issued to him and died at the Air Force Station, Bawana.

Crime team was called on the spot and the body is being preserved at the BJRM Hospital, Jahangirpuri for post-mortem.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)