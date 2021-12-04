HC rejects bail plea of former UP MLA convicted for assaulting man in police lock-up

The Allahabad High Court has rejected the bail plea of former Uttar Pradesh MLA Hashratulla Shervani who has been convicted by a lower court for assaulting a person in police lock-up, saying the ''menace'' of legislators and politicians thinking themselves to be above the law should be dealt with an iron hand.

Rejecting the bail application, Justice Mohammad Aslam observed, ''Nowadays, legislators and political persons are thinking themselves as above the law. This menace cannot be taken lightly and should be dealt with an iron hand.'' Shervani was a sitting MLA during the time of the incident on August 30, 2012.

The high court further observed it was his duty to raise the issue of misuse of law in the Assembly and get it remedied, instead he himself misused the law and took the law into his hands and pressured the police personnel to adopt third degree against a person and get him lodged in police lock-up.

This act of the then MLA amounts to misuse of police machinery, therefore, his act deserves no sympathy but condemnation, the high court said.

The additional district and sessions judge of Kasganj had on August 25, 2021 convicted Shervani and seven others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including the offence of attempt to murder, and sentenced them to undergo rigorous imprisonment for two years with a fine of Rs 1,000 each.

According to the prosecution in the case, one Shamsad was lodged in the police lock-up in connection with some case. On August 30, 2012, Shervani, the then MLA, along with his relatives and supporters came to the police station and instructed the police to beat Shamshad so badly so that he will become crippled.

He also warned the police with dire consequences if they did not follow his instruction.

After that, Shervani, armed with riffle and gun, and his supporters carrying clubs proceeded towards the police lock-up and assaulted Shamshad with an intention to kill him. Thereafter, Shamshad lodged an FIR against the then MLA and seven others.

The high court has fixed January 10 next year for hearing on the former MLA's appeal.

