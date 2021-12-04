Left Menu

HC rejects bail plea of former UP MLA convicted for assaulting man in police lock-up

The Allahabad High Court has rejected the bail plea of former Uttar Pradesh MLA Hashratulla Shervani who has been convicted by a lower court for assaulting a person in police lock-up, saying the menace of legislators and politicians thinking themselves to be above the law should be dealt with an iron hand.Rejecting the bail application, Justice Mohammad Aslam observed, Nowadays, legislators and political persons are thinking themselves as above the law.

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 04-12-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 22:14 IST
HC rejects bail plea of former UP MLA convicted for assaulting man in police lock-up
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has rejected the bail plea of former Uttar Pradesh MLA Hashratulla Shervani who has been convicted by a lower court for assaulting a person in police lock-up, saying the ''menace'' of legislators and politicians thinking themselves to be above the law should be dealt with an iron hand.

Rejecting the bail application, Justice Mohammad Aslam observed, ''Nowadays, legislators and political persons are thinking themselves as above the law. This menace cannot be taken lightly and should be dealt with an iron hand.'' Shervani was a sitting MLA during the time of the incident on August 30, 2012.

The high court further observed it was his duty to raise the issue of misuse of law in the Assembly and get it remedied, instead he himself misused the law and took the law into his hands and pressured the police personnel to adopt third degree against a person and get him lodged in police lock-up.

This act of the then MLA amounts to misuse of police machinery, therefore, his act deserves no sympathy but condemnation, the high court said.

The additional district and sessions judge of Kasganj had on August 25, 2021 convicted Shervani and seven others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including the offence of attempt to murder, and sentenced them to undergo rigorous imprisonment for two years with a fine of Rs 1,000 each.

According to the prosecution in the case, one Shamsad was lodged in the police lock-up in connection with some case. On August 30, 2012, Shervani, the then MLA, along with his relatives and supporters came to the police station and instructed the police to beat Shamshad so badly so that he will become crippled.

He also warned the police with dire consequences if they did not follow his instruction.

After that, Shervani, armed with riffle and gun, and his supporters carrying clubs proceeded towards the police lock-up and assaulted Shamshad with an intention to kill him. Thereafter, Shamshad lodged an FIR against the then MLA and seven others.

The high court has fixed January 10 next year for hearing on the former MLA's appeal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Technology is bringing a big shift in finance; mobile payment last year exceeded card payments, says Prime Minister Modi at InFinity Forum.

Technology is bringing a big shift in finance; mobile payment last year exce...

 India
2
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021