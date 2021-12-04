Operational demonstration by southern naval command to commemorate Navy Day

Southern Naval Command as a part of Navy Week - 2021 on Saturday celebrated Navy Day by displaying operational demonstration. Display of military precision, skills and armed operations at the Navy's Operations Demonstration (Op Demo) which was organised by Southern naval command.

The event showcased the potent capability and provided an insight into operations at sea. The event was hosted by Vice Admiral MA Hampiholi AVSM, NM, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command. Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammad Khan was the chief guest for the event.

The demonstration commenced with MARCOS (Marine Commandos) carrying out simulated combat beach reconnaissance and assault, using inflatable watercraft, Gemini, followed by delivering the programme brochure to Chief Guest. The 90 minutes long demonstration included special operations by MARCOS, from air and water; simulation of VBSS (visit, board, search and seizure) operations and aerobatics by ALH and Chetak helicopters including SAR (Search and Rescue) and Slithering Ops demo. Fixed-wing aircraft Dornier, the Anti-Submarine warfare helicopter Seeking 42 B, the indigenously manufactured surveillance and search and rescue helicopter ALH (Advanced Light Helicopter) and the Angels of the Sea, Chetak helicopter participated in the formation Flypast.

Seven ships of the Southern Naval command undertook various demonstrations which included the simulated firing of guns and helicopter landing demos on the deck of the ship. The participating ships included INS Kochi, an indigenously built Guided Missile destroyer named after the city of Kochi, INS Tarangini, INS Shardul, INS Sarvekshak, INS Sujata and the Fast Attack Crafts INS Kabra and INS Kalpeni. The highlight of the evening was the fast-paced Special Forces operations undertaken by the MARCOS, who displayed stealthy insertion into the enemy area and undertook the demolition of an offshore enemy installation. In addition, the specially trained sniffer dogs of the Indian Navy's Explosive Ordnance Disposal team demonstrated its special capability of detecting an explosive device for the team to thereafter dispose-off safely.

A continuity drill performed by 30 men contingent from INS Dronachraya stood out for its stunning and precise discipline and skills in weapon handling. The display concluded with a Beating Retreat by the naval band and the ceremonial sunset ceremony. All naval ships in the harbour were illuminated during the ceremonial sunset ceremony. (ANI)

