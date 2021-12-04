Left Menu

Alka Upadhyaya appointed as NHAI Chairperson

Bureaucrat Alka Upadhyaya was appointed as the Chairperson of the National Highways Authority of India, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in a major bureaucratic reshuffle, said Department of Personnel and Training.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 22:39 IST
Alka Upadhyaya appointed as NHAI Chairperson
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bureaucrat Alka Upadhyaya was appointed as the Chairperson of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in a major bureaucratic reshuffle, said the Department of Personnel and Training. Updhayaya is currently an Additional Secretary, Department of Rural Development, Ministry of Rural Development, added the statement.

Dharmendra S. Gangwar, Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has been named the Secretary, Department of Border Management, Ministry of Home Affairs, as per the statement. Sanjay Bandopadhyay who is Additional Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways had been appointed as Chairman, Inland Waterways Authority of India, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Upma Srivastava, Additional Secretary, Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment had been appointed as Secretary, National Commission for Scheduled Castes, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Technology is bringing a big shift in finance; mobile payment last year exceeded card payments, says Prime Minister Modi at InFinity Forum.

Technology is bringing a big shift in finance; mobile payment last year exce...

 India
2
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky satellites

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket carrying 48 Starlink Internet, two BlackSky ...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk; International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021