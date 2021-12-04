Left Menu

J-K LG directs health officials, advises people to be more proactive in view of Omicron variant of COVID-19

In view of Omicron being declared as a 'Variant of Concern' by the World Health Organization (WHO), Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in Jammu and Kashmir and discussed preventive measures to be implemented against the emerging scenario with the COVID-19 Task Force and District Collectors, Superintendents of police.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In view of Omicron being declared as a 'Variant of Concern' by the World Health Organization (WHO), Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in Jammu and Kashmir and discussed preventive measures to be implemented against the emerging scenario with the COVID-19 Task Force and District Collectors, Superintendents of police. The Lieutenant Governor said that intensive testing, containment, and enhanced surveillance are required in areas reporting higher cases. He directed the Health officials to ensure utilization of the full capacity of RT-PCR testing and vaccination and directed the health officials and people must be more proactive.

Exhorting the Divisional Commissioners for strict implementation of the testing and quarantine of travellers from foreign countries, Sinha asked them to deploy Nodal officers for monitoring all international arrivals and proper testing of travellers. The Divisional Commissioners were directed to intensify awareness campaigns and strict enforcement of Covid protocol, masking, and social distancing.

The Lieutenant Governor said that proper awareness at the panchayat level should be organized with the help of members of PRIs. He termed the Covid Appropriate Behaviour as absolutely essential and critical, especially with the reports of a new mutation. During the meeting, Sinha directed the Deputy Commissioners to bring the number of due second doses to zero.

Instructions were also issued to the Superintendents of Police for ensuring strict following of imposing fines for violation of covid protocols. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

