Saudi Arabia and France say Lebanon must enact comprehensive reforms
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 04-12-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 22:56 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Saudi Arabia and France issued a common statement on Saturday saying that the Lebanese government must implement comprehensive reforms in the fields of finance, energy, anti-corruption and border control, the Saudi state news agency (SPA) reported. The statement was issued after French President Emmanuel Macron visited the Gulf.
Riyadh and Paris also agreed to establish a common humanitarian mechanism to alleviate the suffering of the Lebanese, the statement added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Saudi
- Gulf
- Emmanuel Macron
- Saudi Arabia
- Riyadh
- Lebanese
- French
- Paris
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Motor racing-Hamilton plans to wear Progress Pride helmet in Saudi Arabia
Motor racing-Verstappen will have first shot at F1 title in Saudi Arabia
Soccer-Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal defeat Pohang to secure fourth Asian title
Saudi Arabia to ease coronavirus curbs for travellers from all countries
Saudi Arabia to allow conditional entry 'from all countries' despite Omicron