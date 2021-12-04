Left Menu

Scuffle breaks out between contractual workers, police personnel in Punjab

Punjab Police removed contractual employees from the spot while they were going for gherao of state's finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal in Bathinda on Saturday, demanding the regularization of jobs.

ANI | Bhatinda (Punjab) | Updated: 04-12-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 23:08 IST
Scuffle breaks out between contractual workers, police personnel in Punjab
Visual from the Protest in Bhatinda (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Police removed contractual employees from the spot while they were going for gherao of state's finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal in Bathinda on Saturday, demanding the regularization of jobs. There was a scuffle between the contractual workers and the police personnel. "The present government promised us that it would regularize our jobs and provide us with livelihood. However, nobody has paid heed to our demands and they are still unfulfilled. We are warning the government that the protests would continue until our demands are fulfilled, " said Gurlal Singh, a protestor and a contractual employee.

"In the protest, there are contractual employees of all the departments of Punjab, " he added. The contractual employees of Punjab Roadways had been protesting for over months over job regularisation. The protestors had alleged that the former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh back then promised to make the jobs regular in twenty days but then he resigned and Charanjit Singh Channi took over the CM position. The current chief minister also promised the same. However, their demands have not been fulfilled, a protestor had alleged.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 27 joined the protest of contractual teachers in Mohali, Punjab. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still top U.S. coronavirus threat; S.Korea reports record-high COVID-19 cases, deaths, and more

Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still to...

 Global
4
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021