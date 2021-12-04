Left Menu

Iran news agencies say blast heard above Natanz, site of nuclear facilities

Iranian news agencies on Saturday reported a large explosion in the sky above the town of Natanz, which houses nuclear sites, but that there was no official explanation of the incident. "Local sources have reported hearing a large explosion in the Natanz sky.

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2021 23:41 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 23:41 IST
Iran news agencies say blast heard above Natanz, site of nuclear facilities

Iranian news agencies on Saturday reported a large explosion in the sky above the town of Natanz, which houses nuclear sites, but that there was no official explanation of the incident.

"Local sources have reported hearing a large explosion in the Natanz sky. No official source has yet confirmed or denied the report," the websites, including Fararunews, quoted the Daneshju (Student) News Agency as reporting. The semi-official Fars news agency quoted its reporter in nearby Badroud as saying a short-lasting blast was heard which was accompanied by an intense light in the sky.

"No exact details are available about this," Fars quoted the local governor of Badrud as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still top U.S. coronavirus threat; S.Korea reports record-high COVID-19 cases, deaths, and more

Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still to...

 Global
4
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021