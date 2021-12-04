Left Menu

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday attended the 'At Home' reception on Navy Day in New Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 23:47 IST
President Kovind attends 'At Home' reception on Navy Day
President Ram Nath Kovind at 'At Home' Reception in New Delhi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was also present on the occasion.

Every year, December 4 is celebrated as Navy Day to commemorate the decisive naval action by the Indian Naval ships on Karachi Port, which heralded India's over Pakistan in the Indo-Pak War in 1971. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

