Iran's air defences fired missiles over Natanz to test rapid reaction force - Press TV

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 04-12-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 23:52 IST
Iran's air defences fired missiles to test its rapid reaction force over the central city of Natanz, Iran's Press TV reported on Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday, Iranian news agencies reported a large explosion in the sky above the town of Natanz, which houses nuclear sites.

