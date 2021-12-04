Left Menu

Maha: Man duped of Rs 5.25 lakh on pretext of job in IB

A 30-year-old man from Nagpur in Maharashtra was cheated of Rs 5.25 lakh by a conman who promised him a job in the Intelligence Bureau IB, police said on Saturday.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 04-12-2021 23:53 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 23:53 IST
Maha: Man duped of Rs 5.25 lakh on pretext of job in IB
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old man from Nagpur in Maharashtra was cheated of Rs 5.25 lakh by a conman who promised him a job in the Intelligence Bureau (IB), police said on Saturday. The accused, identified as Mohan Singh Bhawan Singh, a resident of Sirohi in Rajasthan, had promised the victim, Shashikant Bansod, of Nagpur a job as an Assistant in the IB and took Rs 5.25 lakh from him between February 9 and December 2, 2021. However, he neither provided any job nor returned the money, an official said quoting the FIR.

A case of cheating was registered under sections 420 and 406 of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still top U.S. coronavirus threat; S.Korea reports record-high COVID-19 cases, deaths, and more

Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still to...

 Global
4
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021