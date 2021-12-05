Sudan's Burhan tells Reuters army will exit politics after 2023 elections

Sudan's military will exit politics after elections scheduled for 2023, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan told Reuters in an interview on Saturday, adding that the deposed former ruling party would have no role in the transitional government.

International economic support would return through a civilian government, Burhan said, adding that the country would not reverse reforms by reinstating subsidies or returning to printing money.

