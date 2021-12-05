Islamic State claims responsibility for an attack in Nigeria
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 05-12-2021 03:10 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 02:28 IST
Islamic state claimed responsibility for an attack in Nigeria, the militant group said on Saturday in a statement posted on an affiliated Telegram account.
Seven Nigerian soldiers were killed, including a commanding officer and a lieutenant, in northern Nigeria's Borno state, a military source and two residents told Reuters on Friday.
