Ten people trapped after Indonesia's Semeru volcano erupts evacuated
Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 05-12-2021 06:06 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 06:06 IST
Ten people trapped after Indonesia's Semeru volcano on Java island erupted have been evacuated to safety, a spokesperson for the country's disaster mitigation agency told Reuters on Sunday.
The eruption that started a day earlier has killed at least one person and injured dozens of others.
