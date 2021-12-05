Indonesia's Semeru volcanic eruption kills 13, official says

The death toll from Indonesia's Semeru volcanic eruption on Java island now stands at 13, the spokesperson for the country's disaster mitigation agency (BNPB) told news channel Kompas TV.

Abdul Muhari said two of the 13 have been identified. BNPB previously said dozens have been hospitalised, mostly suffering from burns.

