3 held for killing friend over petty dispute in Thane

Police have arrested three persons for allegedly killing their friend over a dispute while consuming liquor here in Maharashtra, an official said on Sunday.The incident took place on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday in Indira Nagar locality of Kalwa area here, Assistant Commissioner of Police Venkat Andale said.The body of the 22-year-old victim, Gulab Salamat Sheikh, was found with multiple injuries on Friday morning.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-12-2021 09:51 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 09:44 IST
3 held for killing friend over petty dispute in Thane
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Police have arrested three persons for allegedly killing their friend over a dispute while consuming liquor here in Maharashtra, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Thursday-Friday in Indira Nagar locality of Kalwa area here, Assistant Commissioner of Police Venkat Andale said.

The body of the 22-year-old victim, Gulab Salamat Sheikh, was found with multiple injuries on Friday morning. The police sent the body for postmortem and registered a case against the then unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention), he said. The police later got to know that the victim was allegedly killed by his friends following a dispute over liquor consumption and payment for the drinks, the official said.

The three accused, identified as Akash Kisan Palash (20), Sunny Dhanu Sonkar (23) and Faizal Faias Khan (24), were arrested on Friday night, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

