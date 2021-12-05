Left Menu

Civilians mistakenly killed by Indian forces in remote northeast - official

Several civilians were mistakenly killed by Indian forces in the remote northeastern state of Nagaland, local government officials said on Sunday. It was unclear what led to the incident in the state bordering Myanmar. "The state govt will thoroughly probe this incident to ensure justice to the bereaved families," Shah said on Twitter.

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 05-12-2021 10:28 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 10:26 IST
Civilians mistakenly killed by Indian forces in remote northeast - official
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Several civilians were mistakenly killed by Indian forces in the remote northeastern state of Nagaland, local government officials said on Sunday. Indian Home Minister Amit Shah said he was "anguished" at the news of civilians being killed in a shooting incident late on Saturday night.

Local media reports said Indian security forces had mistakenly opened fire on civilians but casualty numbers were not known. It was unclear what led to the incident in the state bordering Myanmar. "The state govt will thoroughly probe this incident to ensure justice to the bereaved families," Shah said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer patients get benefit from mRNA vaccines; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: Fetus brains unharmed by non-severe COVID-19; cancer p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space junk; NASA astronauts replace faulty space station antenna during spacewalk and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station swerves to dodge space jun...

 Global
3
NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

NASA seeks additional crew flights to space station from SpaceX

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still top U.S. coronavirus threat; S.Korea reports record-high COVID-19 cases, deaths, and more

Health News Roundup: Six more U.S. states find Omicron cases, Delta still to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021