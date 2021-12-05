Army orders Court of Inquiry into killing of civilians in anti-insurgency operation in Nagaland

The Army on Sunday ordered a Court of Inquiry into the killing of several civilians during an anti-insurgency operation in Mon district of Nagaland, and promised action based on the findings of the probe.

Police in Nagaland's capital Kohima said at least 11 civilians were killed by security forces and that it is investigating whether the incident was a case of mistaken identity.

Army officials said the operation in the district that borders Myanmar was carried out based on credible intelligence inputs about the likely movement of insurgents in the area.

''The incident and its aftermath are deeply regretted. The cause of the unfortunate loss of lives is being investigated by a Court of Inquiry at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken as per the course of law,'' the Army said in a statement. It said the security forces have suffered severe injuries in the operation and one soldier succumbed to his injuries.

Official sources said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief Gen MM Naravane have been briefed about the incident.

