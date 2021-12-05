19-yr-old killed in UP for ties with married woman

Left Menu

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 05-12-2021 12:17 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 12:16 IST
The body of a missing 19-year-old boy, who was in a relationship with a married woman, was recovered from the banks of river Kali in Daurala village near Meerut, police said on Sunday.

Police have arrested the woman and registered a case of murder against her, her husband Brijpal and her second paramour Rajvir, Circle Officer Krishan Kumar said.

Ajay, whose body was recovered in Dadheru village under Charthawal police station limits here on Saturday, had gone missing since November 13. His brother Vikrant had lodged a missing complaint with the police and had alleged foul play by the woman and the two men, Kumar said.

According to the officer, Brijpal nurtured hatred towards Ajay and thus wanted to eliminate him.

Brijpal, however, killed himself by consuming poison after Vikrant approached the police.

The woman has confessed to strangulating Ajay to death, the officer said, adding Rajvir, who is also involved in the killing, is absconding.

