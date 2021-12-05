Centre committed in providing world-class technologies to BSF for border security: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday stated that the Centre is committed to providing world-class technologies to the Border Security Force (BSF) for border security. Shah, while addressing the 57th Raising Day of BSF in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, said, "Border Security Force is the first line of defence. For our government, border security means national security. We are committed to provide world-class technologies to BSF for border security."

"The security of the country's borders has been taken seriously by the Central government since 2014. Wherever there is an attempt of encroachment at the border, we have retaliated immediately," the Union Minister said. He further paid tribute to the jawans of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and BSF who lost their lives and said, "More than 35,000 jawans of the country's police force, BSF and CAPF have sacrificed their lives for the country. On behalf of the country, I pay tribute to all the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation."

The Union Home Minister also presented medals to BSF personnel on the 57th Raising Day of BSF. The Raising Day event of the BSF is being celebrated at Jaisalmer for the first time. Earlier on Saturday, the Union Home Minister distributed health cards to BSF personnel during his visit at Rohitash Border here along the India-Pakistan International boundary. These health cards were distributed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship healthcare scheme Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

Shah is on a two-day visit to Rajasthan. He will proceed to Jaipur later in the day to address the BJP state working committee meeting.

The Union Home Minister will also address the public representatives conference which will involve panchayat Samiti members, Zilla Parishad members, district heads, deputy chiefs, pradhans and deputy pradhans, MPs, MLAs. During the working committee meeting today, BJP's organizational review, upcoming action plan, complete farmer loan waiver, electricity, health, education, unemployment, law and order, the strategy and mission of the movement among other things will be discussed in detail. (ANI)

