Three men allegedly kill themselves in UP's Muzaffarnagar, Shamli

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 05-12-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 12:41 IST
Three men allegedly kill themselves in UP's Muzaffarnagar, Shamli
Three men allegedly killed themselves in separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar and Shamli districts on Saturday, police said.

Of these, two men belonged to Niyamu village in Muzaffarnagar while the third belonged to Kailshikarpur village in Shamli district, police said.

Sachin (25) and Lallu (30), residents of Niyamu under Charthawal police station limits, allegedly hanged themselves from the ceiling fans in their respective houses, police said, adding it is yet to be ascertained whether they were related to each other.

The motive behind the alleged suicides is being investigated, they said.

Dilbahadur Singh (35), a resident of Kailshikarpur village in Garhipukhta police station area, died by consuming poison following a family dispute, police said.

His wife Priyanka and their two children were living separately, they said.

