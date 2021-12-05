Left Menu

Prohibitory orders imposed in Muzaffarnagar till Jan 30

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 05-12-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 12:56 IST
The Muzaffarnagar administration has imposed prohibitory orders in the district till January 30 under section 144 of the CrPC to maintain law and order, officials said Sunday. Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) prohibits the gathering of four or more people in a specified area.

Additional District Magistrate Narender Bahadur Singh said the step has been taken to maintain law and order in the district in view of important upcoming events such as Christmas Day, Republic Day, the birth anniversaries of Guru Gobind Singh (December 22) and former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh (December 23).

The ADM said the administration also wants to ensure there is no law and order situation due to dharna and demonstrations that different political and social organisations may organise in the district. PTO COR TIR TIR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

