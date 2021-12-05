Cannabis worth Rs 8 lakh seized, 5 persons arrested
PTI | Malda | Updated: 05-12-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 13:02 IST
- Country:
- India
Police arrested five persons and seized cannabis worth Rs 8 lakh from their possession in West Bengal's Malda district, an officer said on Sunday.
During special checking of vehicles on Friday night, a team of English Bazar Police station seized 51 kg of cannabis from the boot of a car and arrested five persons, the officer said.
A case has been lodged against the five persons under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the Inspector-in-Charge of English Bazar Police Station Ashish Das said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NDPS
- Malda
- English
- cannabis
- Psychotropic Substances
- West Bengal's
- Narcotics Drugs
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK PM Johnson orders review into English Channel migrant crisis -The Times
France rescues nearly 250 migrants in English Channel
EXCLUSIVE-Uber enters booming cannabis market with orders in Ontario
EXCLUSIVE-Uber takes new trip with cannabis orders in Ontario
EXCLUSIVE-Uber takes new trip with cannabis delivery in Ontario