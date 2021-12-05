Cannabis worth Rs 8 lakh seized, 5 persons arrested

Police arrested five persons and seized cannabis worth Rs 8 lakh from their possession in West Bengal's Malda district, an officer said on Sunday.

During special checking of vehicles on Friday night, a team of English Bazar Police station seized 51 kg of cannabis from the boot of a car and arrested five persons, the officer said.

A case has been lodged against the five persons under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the Inspector-in-Charge of English Bazar Police Station Ashish Das said.

