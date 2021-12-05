Left Menu

Emirati security official to visit Tehran on Monday

The United Arab Emirates' top national security adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan will visit Tehran on Monday to meet top officials and discuss ways to expand bilateral ties, a news outlet affiliated with Iran's Supreme National Security Council said on Sunday. The visit comes a week after negotiations between Iran and major powers resumed in Vienna to revive a 2015 nuclear deal, lift U.S. sanctions on Iran and put a stop to escalations in Tehran's nuclear programme.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 05-12-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 05-12-2021 13:18 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The visit comes a week after negotiations between Iran and major powers resumed in Vienna to revive a 2015 nuclear deal, lift U.S. sanctions on Iran and put a stop to escalations in Tehran's nuclear program. Sheikh Tahnoon is expected to meet his counterpart, the Supreme National Security Council's Secretary-General Ali Shamkhani, Nour News said.

Sheikh Tahnoon is a brother of the country's de facto ruler Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed and chairman of state investor ADQ. Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, said last month that his country was "taking steps to de-escalate tensions with Iran as part of a policy choice towards diplomacy and away from confrontation."

The Emirati diplomat said the UAE remained deeply concerned about Iran's behavior in Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Lebanon.

