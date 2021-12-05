Man 'kills' wife with spade in UP's Muzaffarnagar
A 38-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband following a dispute under Budhana police station limits here on Sunday, police said.
Vipin Kumar, the accused, attacked his wife Rama on her throat with a spade, killing her on the spot. The incident took place at their residence in Bitawada village, police said, adding Kumar is absconding.
Rama had been living with her parents for a long time and Kumar had brought her back to their house only a few days ago, according to the police.
In a similar case in the same police station area three days ago, a man had allegedly killed his wife by slitting her throat in a tile factory.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
